'I’m going to miss him': Friends remember former TBI Director Mark Gwyn after his unexpected death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A trailblazing leader at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has died.

Mark Gwyn, who served as director there for 14 years, was found unresponsive at his home Thursday morning. TBI investigators believe it was natural causes.

For years, he took our questions, provided context, and often comforted the public during his many news conferences. He presided over high-profile cases like the murder of Holly Bobo and theWaffle House mass shooting. Now, his friends and family are in need of that comfort.

In a way, it was also an unexpected beginning for Gwyn. In 2004, he was picked as the eighth-ever TBI Director.

"I’m also thankful you’ve given me the opportunity to serve and lead over 400 of the finest men and women in law enforcement," Gwyn said during his official swearing-in.

Gwyn's successor as director, David Rausch, says Gwyn's legacy is unquestionable.

"A lot of the information and technology we have, he was the first person to engage it and bring it to the bureau," said Rausch, who has served in the role since 2018. "The resources and the equipment that he was able to get for the agents and the scientists within the bureau."

Gwyn remains the longest-serving director in agency history. He was also a remarkable first.

"He proved himself, not just to be the best first black TBI Director for over a decade, but to me in my mind the best TBI Director that TBI’s ever had," said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, and a longtime friend of Gwyn.

Hardaway remembers when he first reached out for mentorship on policing-related legislation. "You knew that he knew what he was talking about, and he was prepared with data to back it up," said Hardaway.

Quickly, Hardaway and Gwyn became dear friends. So much so, that they often got lunch every week together at a West Nashville staple, Bricktops.

"I’m going to miss him. I’m going to miss him," said Hardaway.

The same could be said for Rausch and Gwyn.

"We’d sit down and have conversations and just laugh and cry and just some of the funniest stuff that you could imagine and some of the most challenging days that exist in this role," said Rausch.

There was some controversy towards the end of Gwyn's tenure. NewsChannel 5's Phil Williams uncovered allegations of nepotism and budgeting uncertainties. Gwyn retiredfrom the TBI shortly after in 2018.

But both friends say Gwyn's impact extended long after he took off the badge.

"The legacy for Mark Gwyn with TBI lives and breathes every day in our organization," said Rausch.

"Tennessee is better off because there was a Mark Gwyn and TBI is much better because it was directed by a Mark Gwyn for over a decade," said Hardaway.

Cause of death?

TBI Director David Rausch says it's too early to say what the specific cause of death was for Mark Gwyn, but they do believe it will be due to natural causes.

"We had an agent who lived near Mark and he was present when they made entry, finding. He has expressed it was obvious it was a natural situation," Rausch told NewsChannel 5.

Funeral arrangements are also pending. If we learn information about both, we'll be sure to pass it along.

