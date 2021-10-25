Improving pedestrian safety on one of Nashville's most dangerous roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vibrant upgrade on Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane. Along with a glow in the dark crosswalk, you can find colorful art work and beach balls that light up in the dark.

"Walk Bike Nashville" teamed up with high schoolers across Nashville for this project.

They spent several hours Sunday morning to build their own solution to pedestrian safety issues on one of the most dangerous roads in the city.

The organization says in the past four years, more than 20 people have been hit by cars at the Dickerson pike and hart lane intersection.

16-year-old Lema Shaltaf, a member of Nashville Youth Design Team, says it was clear a change needed to be made.

"This intersection is what we call hidden and has lots of problems," Shaltaf said, "People are killed and people are not paying attention so this will bring attention and people can see the crosswalks."

"Walk Bike Nashville" says they continue looking for other ways to improve safety on Dickerson road and they want your input!

If you would like to provide input, you can submit this survey.