In-Depth: These Tennessee school districts have requested virtual learning waivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several school districts across Tennessee have filed for virtual learning waivers as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many schools to close.

Last month, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn outlined the state’s plan to temporarily transition some students/teachers to remote learning if they need to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19.

So far, at least 13 districts have applied for virtual learning waivers and of those, at least one has been denied.

WTVF

However, virtual learning waivers are not available at the district-wide level. Schwinn has said that it’s only a possibility for a classroom or school where districts can show that COVID-19 necessitates the temporary shift to remote.

Just weeks into the school year, the rise in COVID cases forced districts to close to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson and Rutherford Counties have all adopted mask mandates amid this current surge. Each district, except MNPS, allows parents to opt-out, due to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order.

Tennessee continues to report record high COVID-19 hospitalizations; however, in recent days the number of pediatric COVID hospitalizations has dropped.