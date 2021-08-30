TDOE to discuss virtual learning waivers for schools, classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both the Tennessee Department of Education and teachers’ unions will speak Monday as COVID-19 cases among children continue to rise, prompting some districts to close just weeks into the new school year.

In a call at 9 a.m., Commissioner Penny Schwinn will talk about remote learning after sending letters to districts across the state, putting virtual learning back on the table. However, it will not be as all-encompassing as last year.

Schwinn will now consider waivers to allow for remote learning, but not for the entire district. She said it’s only a possibility for a classroom or school where districts can show that COVID-19 necessitates the temporary shift to remote.

The schools have to show the impact the virus is having on their staff and students on the application and submit it for approval. She says in part quote, "My expectation is that waivers will be narrowly applied to preserve in-person learning wherever practicable."

Also at 9 a.m., teachers’ unions, along with parent and medical groups from across the state, are holding their own news conference. They said they will denounce Gov. Bill Lee, urging him to take back his Executive Order allowing parents to opt their child out of mask mandates, because of the toll on children.

For perspective, Dr. James Hildreth, with Meharry Medical College, said on Friday that, "for most of the pandemic, school aged kids represented 14 percent of COVID-19 cases in the US. They were at 31 percent of cases in Tennessee Friday."

Currently, both Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County Schools have mask mandates in place. But Metro is defying Gov. Lee’s order and is not allowing for the opt-out option right now while it explores legal options.