In effort to reduce crime, President Trump is sending TN National Guard to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — After calling the city deeply troubled when it comes to violent crime, President Trump announced Friday he is sending National Guard troops to Memphis.

On Fox and Friends, Trump added he's ready to send in other military forces, if needed.

This comes after Trump has already deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

The president says he made the move after speaking with the CEO of the railroad and shipping company Union Pacific — who asked him to take the city's crime rate seriously.

In reaction Friday, Memphis mayor Paul Young reminded media that the choice was out of his hands.

"I want to be clear, I did not ask for the National Guard, and I don't think it's the way to drive down crime. However, that decision has been made. And as mayor of the city that I love of Memphis, Tennessee, my commitment is to make sure that we work strategically to ensure that this happens in a way that truly benefits and strengthens our community," he said.

Young also noted the city's improvements, including a decrease in crime in 2024, the lowest numbers in 25 years.

Even so, gun violence in Memphis still poses a major concern. In 2023, the city set a record with more than 350 homicides.

"Unfortunately, Memphis stands out both in Tennessee and in the nation for their violent crime numbers," said TN state representative William Lamberth, who met with NewsChannel 5 to say he supports targeted, temporary relief using the National Guard.

"If so few of the murders are being solved, and so many of those murderers are walking the streets, it creates an environment of fear. And that's where the Guard can come in in a support role and really make sure that everyone is safe and secure and knows that they can report these evil people that are committing these horrible crimes," he said.

Governor Bill Lee also weighed in on Twitter to share his approval, posting that "Memphis remains on a path to greatness, and we are not going to let anything hold them back."

The move leaves the city with questions, including when they will arrive, for how long, and how many troops will be included.

"My plan as mayor is that I'm able to work with this community, with the governor, with the federal government to ensure that the support that is provided supports the initiatives that we know work, and not distract from our law enforcement efforts," concluded Mayor Young.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.