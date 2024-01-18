In extreme cold, overflow shelters help people find a place to stay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nonprofits like Room In The Inn try to provide a warm bed and meal to everyone that walks in their doors.

However, they say they're most successful when they, too, have a helping hand.

On nights like Wednesday, when the cold increases the demand at the Room In The Inn's main shelter on Drexel Street, congregations like Christ the King step in to help.

The church expanded their capacity from 20 to 28 Wednesday, offering a warm bed, dinner, breakfast, and other items to those who came in.

"This makes Nashville who we are, we look out for our neighbors," said Rachel Hester, the executive director at Room In The Inn. "I think we're all better when we're warm. I think we're all better when we feel safe."

"Sometimes in life we think no one's paying attention, and it lets us know there's someone looking out for us," said Robert Stiles, who went to stay at the Room In The Inn Wednesday. "[This is] such a great resource."

Christ the King is one of a handful of congregations that is providing overflow shelter.

If you're interested in joining as a congregation, or volunteer, you can visit the Room In The Inn website.