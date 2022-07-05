NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville hotdog restaurant is offering free milkshakes to men who've had vasectomies.

On the Fourth of July, protesters held signs like "Mandatory Vasectomies" outside the Tennessee Capitol due to Roe v. Wade being overturned. This comes after abortions were halted in Tennessee last week.

Devin Crawford A protester holds a 'mandatory vasectomies' sign outside the Capitol in Nashville, Tennessee.

Daddy's Dogs just had their Superbowl.

"Yesterday was the Fourth of July, so we’re in full recovery mode," Sean "Big Daddy" Porter said.

But they're still slinging out hotdogs and churning out milkshakes.

"We ended up running out last night at like 7 p.m. so no one missed out, but it’s always a bummer when we run out of stuff, I feel like McDonald's," he said.

He's got a "Snip for Shake" deal right now.

"There’s a couple of people who have like shouted stuff as they drive by, or you know trolled us on the web," Porter said, "But I think for the most part, the response has been fun, and we’ve gotten a few takers."

Porter estimates they’ve given out around 15 free milkshakes so far.

He noted he got snipped years ago. To be frank, he didn't want kids.

"And my name’s Daddy right? So who woulda thought," Porter said.

Customers need to bring a doctor’s note, or proof from insurance that they got the procedure.

"Email or text your doctor and be like, 'Hey I want a milkshake, can you help me out?' And most of them have been like this is hilarious — yep," Porter said.

Customers got a kick out of it.

"Wow alright, well maybe I should go get a vasectomy," Nikolas Lingle said.

Lingle had no idea there's been an increase in men inquiring about vasectomies since Roe v. Wade was overturned. It turns out, a local urologist in town saw an increase in men who wanted to get snipped.

"Men’s choice it is," Lingle said.

'Big Daddy' is relishing in the attention.

"Keep building an empire," Porter said.

"Snip for Shake" runs all of July.

"People are getting more used to it.” Porter said, “Everyone before was like no! Nothing down there!"