In the fight for vouchers, the Tennessee House proposed another version

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are multiple versions of how Tennessee should expand its voucher program to 95 counties, but a new Republican House amendment details much more than public tax dollars going toward private school tuition.

Known in the bill as education freedom scholarships, HB 1183 details paying a bigger chunk of teacher insurance plans a piece of the plan.

The House amendment has become a catch-all for many education issues in the state, but the language is all tethered to allowing vouchers for any family in Tennessee.

You told us about the governor's plan. Is this different?

Yes, the income levels in the House bill are much different than the governor's proposal.

The income thresholds are different.

Rather than focusing on how little families make, it's based on the maximum they can make and still be eligible.

They would still award 20,000 scholarships, or vouchers.

The first group who could receive them would be families who don't exceed more than 400% of the poverty line. The second group of student families couldn't exceed 500% above the poverty line.

Spelled out, those figures mean:

For kids in the current Education Savings Account program, they cannot qualify for this voucher expansion.

What's new in the amendment?

This amendment would make the state take on more of the burden of health insurance coverage for teachers and their families.

That would mean the state would take on 60% of the costs, and local governments would then only have to supply 40%.

Insurance coverage is typically a large expenditure cost for county governments and city governments.

No state testing for private school students

Kids enrolled in private schools will not have to take standardized testing, according to this House amendment.

That issue is a tug-of-war between Republicans and Democrats.

Republicans in the legislature said this gives parents and families more freedom, while Democrats decry there's no accountability for how well students are doing yet using public dollars.

What are the other proposals?

Gov. Bill Lee's proposed amendment is pretty consistent with what he's been touting since 2023 about school choice.

Of that, 20,000 school vouchers will be opened up statewide. At least 10,000 of the scholarship recipients have to be 300% below the federal poverty line. Under the second year of the plan, the economic constraints go away. State leaders will have to allocate money in the budget to determine the number of scholarships awarded.

Notably, under Lee's plan, selected students won't have to take standardized tests to gauge their progress like their public school counterparts.

Sen. Jon Lundberg, a R-Bristol, submitted his own proposal for voucher expansion. It mirrors most of the governor's ideas, except his plan would require scholarship recipients to take a "normed referenced test approved by the state board of education," according to the amendment obtained by NewsChannel 5.

Third graders would still have to take the TCAP test and perform well on the English-Language Arts portion to be consistent with the controversial Third Grade Retention Law. Eighth graders would also have to take the Math portion of the TCAP test to show adequate growth in that subject.

His proposal would also create "open enrollment" that would allow any public school student to pick which public school they'd like to attend, even if that's school not in their home county.

What is the governor wanting? Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced in 2023 his desire to expand vouchers to all 95 counties across the state. Lee's plan — which he is calling "Freedom Educational Scholarships" — will provide thousands of dollars for students to attend private schools. Lee's new proposal for an Education Freedom Scholarship Act would provide an estimated $7,000 per student beginning in the 2024-25 school year, according to the one-pager obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates. According to the summary, in the first year, only students who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, have a disability or are eligible for the existing ESA pilot program could take part in the program. Beginning in 2025-26, the plan calls for "universal eligibility for all students entitled to attend a public school." What is Tennessee's current voucher program? Tennessee's current education savings account is only for three parts of the state: Davidson, Hamilton and Shelby Counties. Enacted in 2019 by the legislature, it established a program for students to receive money directly for their education rather than a public school system to pay for private education. The vote was contentious with then-Speaker Glen Casada, passing only by one vote with the board held for more than 40 minutes. Now-House Speaker Cameron Sexton didn't vote for the program. However, the program didn't start until 2022 because of a lawsuit in the chancery court, where those who didn't want the program deemed it unconstitutional. An order was placed in 2020 that the program couldn't begin. Two years later, a three-judge panel lifted an injunction two weeks before the 2022 school year to allow the program to move forward. The Tennessee Department of Education officials said in summer 2022 they were "excited to restart work" for families and students. During the injunction, the department couldn't work on preparation plans for the ESAs. Students now have $9,000 to use toward a school, where they could also apply for financial aid to supplement the rest of the cost.