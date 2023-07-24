Inaugural culinary bazaar raises money for women in the food business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A culinary bazaar hosted by the Nashville chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier helped raise money for women in the food business.

The one day market featured everything a cook could need: glassware, cast irons, cookbooks and even espresso machines!

Organizers say they borrowed the idea from an event in Chicago to help raise money for awards and scholarships that benefit local woman in food, beverage, hospitality, and farming.

Since 2017, the group has awarded more than $60,000 dollars worth of grants and organizers said this event will enable them to support more women this year.

"It's woman raising funds to help other woman. So all of Les Dames members are in the culinary arts, in farming, in hospitality. And we give it typically to micro entrepreneurs so they are woman such as those in the makers market who have small businesses where they make food items or they're providing something that is related to our industry and might just need a little help," Naima Fierce, said.

The event also featured a makers market that included goods and food from local female entrepeneurs.

Organizers say the plan is to host a bazaar sale annually.