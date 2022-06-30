NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inflation is impacting one of the most patriotic parts of the 4th of July. The cost of fireworks is up about 35% nationwide.

"Small businesses across the nation are experiencing the uncertainty of the economy due to ongoing supply chain challenges and a surge in inflation. From consumer product retailers, to manufacturers, to fireworks display companies and live special effects entertainment, our various industry segments have all been impacted," the American Pyrotechnics Association Executive Director Julie Heckman said.

When it comes to supplies and materials she said they rose by about 20%, but they are not the only thing being impacted.

"Shipping costs have risen dramatically since 2019 from $8,000-10,000 per shipping container to approximately $45,000 per container which impacts the overall cost of the product by roughly 50%," Heckman said.

Also seeing an increase are operational costs, including labor and transportation costs among other things.

"Gas prices are the highest since 2015, almost doubling from just over a year ago for diesel fuel. This especially impacts truckers transporting containers from ports to warehouses as well as affecting the very high cost of tugboat fees for moving barges which consume 100-200 gallons per hour inside ports and up to 500 gallons consumed per hour when pushing a barge against a current," Heckman said.

People will spend about $2.3 billion on fireworks this year for the 4th of July, according to the Association.