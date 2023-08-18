Innovation Center coming to North Nashville to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center is expected to become a catalyst for the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs.

It will be housed within Burrus Hall at the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Meharry Boulevard. near the campus of Fisk University.

The Freeman Center is named in honor of the late Darrell S. Freeman Jr., a trailblazing entrepreneur and advocate for emerging talents.

The center's executive director Holly Rachel says once it's completed, The Freeman Center will offer comprehensive services, resources, and programs designed to support students, faculty, and community members as they endeavor to expand their businesses and explore new ideas.

Rachel hopes to reach minority business owners through the innovation center.

"Minority communities often face systemic barriers in business ownership, home ownership, education and income. Addressing these challenges is vital for businesses to thrive and scale," Rachel said.

Lena Winfree, a tech entrepreneur and advocate for social justice, emphasized the significance of fostering an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Bringing in an innovation center tailored for minority entrepreneurs is a great way to start," Winfree said.

Jens Frederiksen, executive vice president of Fisk University, said the real-world exposure students can gain through the Freeman Center will be priceless. Also, it will allow students to work with entrepreneurs in the community.

"Students will be exposed to current business dynamics — this isn't confined to textbooks. They can collaborate with companies navigating challenges and offer their expertise," Frederiksen said.

"Whether you're in retail, a tech startup, or run a restaurant, this will be a space that caters to your needs. From HR guidance to government contracting, we've got you covered," Rachel said.

The anticipated opening of the innovation center at the beginning of the upcoming year. It promises to be a transformative moment for the 37208 community.

To learn more about Darrell S. Freeman Jr., click here.