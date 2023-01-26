Instead of an outright ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's no doubt, Tennessee's House Majority Leader's mind is made up.

"Right now, these products are completely unregulated. They’re being sold throughout Tennessee," said Rep. William Lamberth, a Republican from Sumner County. "I would encourage adults to avoid these products."

This is why, last year, Lamberth fought to completely ban Delta 8 products in Tennessee. But you can tell that effort was unsuccessful, if you even glance around Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Between pop-up stands on Lower Broadway to Delta 8-infused bars like Buds and Brews in Germantown, the industry isn't blowing smoke. Lamberth learned that firsthand when some businesses and constituents called his office last year.

"We heard from a variety of Tennesseans from across the state, which is exactly the way this process should work," he said.

So now, instead of fighting for removal, Lamberth is now fighting for regulations.

"We can either allow that to continue, or we can regulate this product and make it safer for every Tennesseean," said Lamberth.

A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged. It will also require all businesses selling Delta 8 to receive the proper license.

"It ensures that every single product is going to be labeled and packaged appropriately so that you know as the consumer, exactly what you’re buying," said Rep. Lamberth.

The effort has support from a place you might not expect. Kelley Hess is a lobbyist for the Tennessee Growers Coalition, which represents the hemp industry.

"We are in favor of common sense oversight and testing of these products and it’s critical for public safety and market development of these products," Hemp told NewsChannel 5 in an interview.

Lamberth hopes he can get enough votes to make this happen, because while his opinion on Delta 8 hasn't changed, his strategy certainly has.

"If you buy these products, you know exactly what you’re buying," said Rep. Lamberth.

A similar version of the bill, died in the Senate last year.

Sen. Richard Briggs, R-Knoxville, thinks this year will be different because he believes his Senate colleagues misinterpreted the bill.

"They didn't understand that Delta 8 is already out there," said Sen. Briggs over the phone. "I think this year will be different."