Internet connection restored at TSU following previous ransomware attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University is no longer experiencing outages with it's internet network after experiencing ransomware attacks earlier in March.

Officials released a statement on the incident later Monday afternoon.

"Tennessee State University officials say the University's IT network is fully operational, with enhanced safeguards in place to protect data from future ransomware attacks. This comes after TSU experienced a recent ransomware attack to several personal computers on campus and had to limit access as a precautionary measure. TSU's Office of Technology Services and a rapid response team were able to mitigate access and quarantine the areas with suspicious activity. Users now have full access on campus and remotely as well."

TSU students are currently on spring break from March 13 to March 18. The restoration of the network is great news with their return to campus next week.