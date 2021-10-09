Interpreter services helped in Amber Alert 911 call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was an Amber Alert this week that got everyone's attention, with a woman wanted for questioning for allegedly taking a car with a baby inside.

The car was found just a few hours after the alert was issued, with the 1-year-old safe inside.

Once 911 dispatchers realized there was a language barrier with the owners of the vehicle, they used one of their two language interpretation service companies they're contracted with.

In the most recent data from Metro's Emergency Communications Center from August, the center took just more than 105,000 emergency and non-emergency calls, with interpreters called just more than 1,300 times, averaging a little more than 1 out of every 100 calls.

"We serve an area of 660,000 population, on weekends we surge well over a million with visitors and whatnot, then there are several different languages people speak," said Stephen Martini, Metro Emergency Communications Center director.

Police say 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes is wanted for questioning in this case.

She also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor assault charge.

