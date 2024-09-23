Investigators confirm human remains found in Wilson County are those of missing 23 year old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators have confirmed that the human remains that were found on September 12 at a property on Burnt House Road in Wilson County are those of missing 23-year-old Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana.

Orellana was reported missing on August 21 by her mother. She reportedly told her family she was headed to Murfreesboro to visit a family member.

There is an ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation into her death led by the TBI.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.