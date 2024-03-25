Is our tipping culture out of control?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Would you like to leave a tip?

It's a question that's becoming more and more common... in less traditional places. What used to be reserved for sit-down restaurants has now become commonplace in the drive-thru, at the car wash, even your doctor's office! According to a new WalletHub study, three out of four respondents said tipping is out of control.

I asked Dr. Tim Self, an assistant professor of hospitality management at Austin Peay State University, about this shift in tipping culture.

"I think it's just the adoption of digital POS [point of service] systems and the fact that we're using more app-based services — they kind of just have that option built in," said Self.

Watch the video player above to see what Rhori and Carrie think about those awkward moments at the cash register.

He reminded me that consumers are the ones with the power when it comes to tipping, even if creates some awkward moments — and surprisingly, all those tip requests could have a negative impact on workers.

"The problem there is, you know, a kind of a negative side effect of that is that there's a lot more fatigue that can offset on that of constantly trying to perform, wherein this isn't a position that maybe you're used to doing that in like as a server or bartender and now you get incentive to kind of perform or to kind of act a little differently," said Self.

Unfortunately, Dr. Self doesn't see much change ahead as digital payment systems have made it easy to include the tip request option.

