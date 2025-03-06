Is Tennessee ready if President Trump dismantles the U.S. Department of Education? It depends on who you ask.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump pledged to find a way to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

Now as president, he seems poised to do so, either through an Executive Order or by getting approval from Congress.

If that happens, it would be a huge change in how Tennessee students are educated. The question becomes, is the state ready to take the whole system over?

Republicans welcome less federal oversight

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton says he's in favor of the move, claiming they've even offered their insight on this to the Trump Administration.

"We’ve talked to the White House and told them we’re willing to help in any direction and provide feedback and what that looks like," said Sexton.

When NewsChannel 5 asked what education completely returned to the states might look like, Sexton wasn't sure but still welcomed the prospect.

"Right now, we don’t know the details, so it’s hard to say what that would look like," said Sexton, R-Crossville. "We think we’re better able to provide an education without federal government interference for Tennesseans."

The big question becomes — what about federal funding? Tennessee receives between a billion and two billion dollars each year, according to current and previous state budgets, from the federal government for public education. Sexton thinks funding could be returned to the states.

"That money should flow back and or at least go into the deficit and make America stronger," said Sexton, Thursday, during a news conference.

We've studied this before

Tennessee lawmakers have studied this before. Back in late 2023 and early 2024, a bipartisan panel was appointed to evaluate what would happen if Tennessee voluntarily rejected federal education funding. Senate members of that panel determined the move would be too expensive.

"It’ll be a very tight budget, I feel," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally told us in January 2024.

House members disagreed, and refused to sign onto the panel's final report, but still didn't pursue the idea any further.

Democrats "scared" of dismantling

The U.S. Department of Education does provide a lifeline to a lot of students from low-income families and students with special needs, in the form of grants and policies. That's what concerns Tennessee Democrats the most.

"Dismantling the federal department of education will take more protections away from the children in our school system, which is very dangerous and I’m scared," said Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis.

"I specifically fear for those children who are most vulnerable. Because those are the children who are going to be hit the worst," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville.

Democrats are also worried about the Governor and other Republicans having full control over Tennessee's public education system.

"These people cannot be trusted with public education," said Clemmons in a news conference. "Look at his track record. Look at what they’ve done to public education in the state of Tennessee -- purposefully underfunding it, purposefully reducing public confidence in public education, purposefully undermining teachers, making librarians out to be villains."

When NewsChannel 5 asked if Tennessee was ready for a move like this, Clemmons shot back, "Is the state prepared? Hell no, the state’s not prepared," he said.

It's hard to know what to expect on this national issue with such a huge local impact. The one thing that is certain — this debate is far from over.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.