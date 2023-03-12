"It is hypocritical and contradicting" Social media male model linked to TN Lt. Gov. Randy McNally speaks out.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time on NewsChannel 5, we’re hearing from the 20-year-old gay model at the center of the Lt. Governor Randy McNally social media scandal.

The Republican has come under fire for commenting on the man's racy photos online. Franklyn McClur said he first met McNally through Facebook.

He said they had some mutual friends, and the Lt. Governor would message him. McNally soon followed him on Instagram and the messages continued, adding he’s never met the 79-year-old in person and they're not in a relationship.

"I didn’t really respond very much ever. He would check on me or say that I look good or tell me random things about his life. That’s what I saw when I went through the messages. Also, if he was on vacation, he would mention that or some random pics of sunsets things like that. It was very random, but a lot," Franklyn McClur explained.

McClur, known as "Franklyn Superstar", on social media does not shy away from expressing himself online.

"My Instagram is like my drag. It’s my outlet and it’s kind of like my journal. It really is a way to express myself," McClur said.

Lt. McNally has been a fan of what McClur calls "his drag" for several years. On a close-up picture of the model’s underwear-covered backside, McNally posts heart and fire emojis, along with the comment: "Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine."

"It's that, you know, I, you know, try to encourage people with posts and try to, you know, help them if I can," Lt. Goverernor Randy McNally said.

McNally is under fire for praising multiple LGBTQ+ people online like McClur through likes, comments, and messages; yet the East Tennessee Republican — has presided over a legislative session defined by bills outlawing drag shows in public places and targeting gender care for the trans community.

McClur thinks McNally is hypocritical, but also, he probably didn't understand how his actions could be perceived.

"You’ve been nice to me for 3 years so why are you passing a bill to hurt someone? I don’t do drag but what if I did do drag one day right? I would be affected by that," McClur said.

McClur said the comments and posts did cause him to question McNally's sexuality.

"If he wanted to say he was gay or be open to that or wanted people to know anything he would say it, but he’s married. I’m not saying he is I don’t think he is. To be realistic he will never confirm it so why wonder too much?" McClur said.

Despite the controversy, McClur doesn't think McNally should resign.

"I think it will be a lot more useful if he just had a change of heart. The whole thing with Governor Bill Lee, I feel like Randy and that Governor can bond a little bit better because they both realize we haven’t been humbled or kind of forcing people to look like us," McClur said. McClur is referencing a photo of Governor Lee in drag, while in high school that recently surfaced online.

McClur said he doesn't mind the unwanted attention from being linked to McNally and thinks the LGBTQ+ community should remain hopeful.

"Life gets better, and better, and better. It also gets more iconic and more iconic. God, I believe wants you to live an iconic life," McClur said.

McClur moved away from Tennessee two years ago and said since the story broke, he’s received tons of positive messages.

Watch NewsChannel5 ‘s Investigates exclusive interview with Lt. Governor McNally, here.