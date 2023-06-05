'It was impossible not to like Bill': Friends remember Rep. Bill Beck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Rep. Bill Beck passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday after experiencing a heart attack.

Over the course of nine years on Tennessee's Capitol Hill, the Nashville Democrat was described as both passionate and persistent. Beck was a driving force behind several major legislative pushes — like getting the Tennessee Titans a new domed stadium to passing Dallas's Law — that instituted mandatory training for paid security guards.

"He was just one of those guys who would do anything for you. He really cared about the people he represented and the City of Nashville," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, House Democratic Caucus Chair.

Clemmons says the loss of his colleague on the hill has left him heartbroken.

"Our caucus, it’s a family. So losing a family member like this in a tragic and unexpected manner is always hard," he said.

Clemmons says it's tough to decide what he'll miss more — Beck's big personality or his even bigger laugh.

"It was impossible not to like Bill — you wanted to help him whether you agreed or disagreed with him," said Rep. Clemmons.

NewsChannel 5 witnessed Beck's laugh on several occasions. Just last month in an interview with NewsChannel 5's Levi Ismail, Beck shared a big laugh at our tumbling camera's expense.

"That duct tape doesn’t work as well as it should," said Beck with a chuckle.

"If you heard him laugh, you had to laugh. I mean it was contagious," said Jo Ann North, a longtime friend of Beck.

North, who was also a longtime Metro Council member and Metro Property Assessor, says Beck's legacy extends well beyond the Capitol steps.

"He’d say, 'Well, how’s your momma and them?' Because he knew all your family," she said.

Beck was a staple at most community events held in his native Madison. Just last week, he attended the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Nashville National Cemetery. "He’s a very generous person with his time and his money," said North.

He was a Kiwanis Club member and volunteered at Fifty Forward, giving free legal advice and a sympathetic ear.

"A lot of them just needed someone to talk to, and he was that person," said North.

Whether it was passion or persistence, North thinks there's plenty to learn from Bill Beck's example.

"I’d want them to try to imitate that — be more positive," she said.

Bill Beck was just 61. So far, funeral arrangements have not been announced.

