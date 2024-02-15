'It will be a free-for-all.' Proposal to allow more duplexes concerns neighbors in established communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's clear. Nashville needs more affordable housing.

According to Greater Nashville Realtors, the median home price in our area is $460,000.

A proposal sponsored by 9 members of the Metro Council would allow duplexes on lots inside the city's urban core that are currently zoned for a single-family home. Supporters argue this change would create more affordable housing.

Wayne Underhill lives in West Meade, one of the city's most established neighborhoods. He knows affordable housing is greatly needed. He doesn't think this zoning change is the right way to approach the problem.

"It will be a free-for-all in our community and increase density [and] destroy the feel of our West Meade community," said Underhill. "There are a lot of original residents here that have become alarmed with the existing way that homes are developed here."

Underhill bought his home 40 years ago. His family is only the second family to live in the house.

When the Council first heard the proposal at the beginning of February, it was split on the issue. Half of the Council voted to defer a longer discussion to April while 50% voted to defer it indefinitely.

There are going to be community meetings about the proposed changes. The first one will be put on by Neighbor 2 Neighbor. That virtual meeting will be held next Thursday, February 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. People that want to participate have to register online.