'It's a miracle, I'm still alive': Woman grateful to be alive after tree falls on her car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong winds caused damage all across Middle Tennessee on Friday.

One woman in Nashville says she's lucky to be alive after a tree fell on her car while she was driving.

Amelia said she was driving on 21st Avenue South when all of a sudden she heard strong winds and in an instant her car had been destroyed by a tree.

"All of a sudden I head that big snap and it was just like everything was so fast," she said.

To make matters worse, Amelia said she was living out of her car after leaving an abusive relationship, and now has no place to go.

"It destroyed my vehicle and now I can't drive it, it's totaled.... so now I'm pretty much completely homeless," Amelia said.

Still, she said she knows how fortunate she is.

"I'm so grateful that I'm here. Because I believe if I didn't move to the other lane when my mind and the lord told me to do it, I believe that I wouldn't be here today. Or it would have been so tragic because I would have been closer to the heavier part of the tree," she said.

Amelia said insurance will not cover the damage and now she is working to figure out what to do next.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Amelia purchase another van.