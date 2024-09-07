It's been three weeks and the AT&T strike is affecting customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Customers and employees remain in limbo Friday night as the AT&T strike hits three weeks.

AT&T employees walked off the job last month, protesting what they call unfair labor practices. Their union — Communication Workers of America — said they are fighting for higher wages and better insurance.

The telecommunications company and the union representing its employees have yet to agree on a new contract.

In the meantime, customers said they're being caught in the crossfire.

Kara-Anne Hardy claims she's waited three weeks for a technician to install Internet service at her new home before they canceled and told her she'd have to wait another three to six months.

"I haven't been able to set up an alarm. I haven't been able to watch TV, stream, work from home," she said.

Even so, Hardy says she sympathizes with the employees on strike and hopes they find a solution with AT&T.

For now, Hardy found her own solution.

"People are switching," laughed Hardy. "I switched [to Xfinity]."

AT&T has told us they have contingency plans to keep things up and running for customers.

The company has also recently claimed the union is no longer using a mediator to bargain, and that's what's causing a stalemate.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.