'It’s bringing in so many people': How a new Remote Control track is attracting visitors to Rotary Park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Rotary Park in Montgomery County, there are plenty of places where visitors can slow down and relax.

"There's plenty of walking trails where you don't hear nothing but the birds and the creeks," said Andrew Pavlovich, an RC enthusiast.

But for Pavlovich, Rotary Park is also a place where he can indulge his need for speed.

"It's a crazy sport," said Pavlovich.

Remote control car racing involves big jumps, drivers of all ages, and for the true fanatics, quite the collection of cars.

"Probably upwards of 30 at the moment. It fluctuates," said Pavlovich.

And of course, there's lots and lots of dirt, especially when there are rough landings.

While the sport isn't new, having a dedicated place in Clarksville to race RC cars certainly is.

"We've been advocating for it for a while," said Pavlovich.

That's where Stu Drake came in.

Drake — a Forestry and Trails Maintenance Specialist with Montgomery County Parks and Recreation — explained that the demand was clear.

"The park had a lot of requests for a specific area to use their RC cars," said Drake.

There was just one problem. Drake is an RC rookie.

"I don't participate in it at all, but it's neat," said Drake.

So he started talking with drivers about what makes for a good track.

"You've gotta have jumps," said Drake.

When it came time to turn some dirt, it was many of those same drivers who rolled up their sleeves.

"Between some people and equipment and shovels and rakes, we spent a whole day out here and did some modifications," said Drake.

The whole project was done affordably, down to Drake's handcrafted driver's stand.

"This is all actually made from local cedar that was found down in the park," said Drake.

The popularity of the new track is off to a fast start.

"It's bringing in so many people," said Pavlovich.

Drake added, "We had a guy come down, two hour drive, he said from Kentucky, the other day."

The track fits into the theme of Rotary Park well. It may not be slow and quiet, but it is a place where Pavlovich finds his peace.

"This is my happy place, this is my calm, this is my peace. This is absolutely what I love," said Pavlovich.

