'It's disheartening': Bill that would've help struggling families with high cost of childcare fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have kids, you know childcare can be a pretty big expense.

This week, a committee under the Tennessee state legislature chose not to fund the Promising Futures bill, proposed legislation that would have helped low- or middle-income parents with the cost of childcare.

Katie Growden, a state advocate with Save the Children, says this is a blow to many families.

"It's disheartening that this particular life raft for families is not going to be available," she said.

"What Promising Futures would have done for those families is to provide a small amount of financial support that would make the difference between being able to afford quality care and not being able to work."

She explains the pilot program would have started with $5 million. They would've given hundreds of families an annual scholarship to pay for childcare. The hope was to prove a dire need before expanding the program.

As the cost can easily reach $300, $400 a week, she says this would've made a big difference.

"To see it not pass, it really hurts," said Kalsea Sutton, a mother of 3 living in Newport, Tennessee. "It hurts your heart for yourself and these other families that could've benefited from it."

Despite the disappointment, Katie says they could look into starting anew in January.

"Our work isn't in vain. We are going to continue to move forward," she said.