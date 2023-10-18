'It's just important that people be together': Nashville Jewish Film Festival kicks off

The Nashville Jewish Film Festival has been on the calendar for months. The fact that it is set to start during this heightened conflict in Israel is not lost on the organizers.

"With the war that's going on, we think it's just important that people be together as part of a community," said Fran Brumlik, managing director of the Nashville Jewish Film Festival.

The film festival opens Thursday, Oct. 18. There will be screenings just about every day until Nov. 2. Films will be shown at The Belcourt, Gordon Jewish Community Center, Bellevue AMC and AB in Hillsboro Village. Some movies can be viewed at home, on your computer.

"We tried this year to get some comedies, thinking that in terms of what is going on in our country, the tension in Israel — even before the war — but with the political tension in Israel that people needed to laugh and celebrate," Brumlik said.

Some of the ticket sales will go to people who worked on the films. Many happen to be from Israel.

General admission tickets at $15. Senior and student tickets are $12.