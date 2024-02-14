'It's regressive': TN pastor speaks about controversial marriage bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pastor Travis Meier preaches at First Lutheran Church in downtown Nashville, a few blocks from the State Capitol. On this Ash Wednesday, he'll lead multiple services, but his work won't stop there.

“As a part of my ordination vows, I am to speak about justice issues in the world and so I take that very seriously,” he said.

Like many, he's paying attention to a controversial marriage bill headed to the governor's desk.

House Bill 878 will make sure a public official is not required to solemnize a marriage if it conflicts with their conscience or religious beliefs. Tennessee Rep. Monty Fritts said the bill is designed to protect the rights of officiants of wedding ceremonies.

The bill passed the House last March, and yesterday, it passed in the Senate.

Meier says the bill is a step in the wrong direction.

“It's regressive and has the potential to turn back hard fought victories for multiple groups of people — certainly LGBTQ people, interracial marriage,” he said. “It just gives somebody almost a free for all to do what they want.”

On both this holy day and Valentine's Day, it's hard for him to think about good people in love who want to get married getting turned away.

“There's a lot of religious talk that can come from Halls of power, some of it's healthy, some of it's not,” he said.

If signed into law, the measure may face challenges in court because of the Supreme Court ruling that marriage is everyone’s fundamental right.