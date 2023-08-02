'It's shocking': After tenants bring rat infestation to light, they're still waiting for complex to help

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — A day after bringing a horrible rat infestation to light, Charnequa Mclemore and others are waiting on management to get the message.

On Tuesday, she and another mom went public for the first time about the conditions in their building at the Roundtree Manor Apartments in Fairview.

"It's kind of hard when you have two girls and you have to walk around with shoes on," Mclemore explained. "For a four-year-old, she doesn't understand. She doesn't know what's going on, but that could make her really sick."

Management told NewsChannel 5 that an exterminator was coming first thing Wednesday morning. We wanted to stay on top of that, so we went back to see what happened. An exterminator didn't come.

A property manager said the exterminator that the complex scheduled didn't end up doing any work because they only work on new construction.

Mclemore also asked about the status of the rodent removal service. She talked to a maintenance worker.

"They said they was on the phone with somebody trying to get someone out here because the man that they had called said that he was not going to be able to come out," Mclemore said.

According to a property manager, another rodent removal service is scheduled for Thursday.

NewsChannel 5 has alerted the state fire marshals about unfixed electrical problems and broken smoke alarms at the apartment. Additionally, phone calls were made to both the Williamson County and state health departments to tell them about symptoms people are having possibly related to the rat problem.