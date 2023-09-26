It's time for a spooktacular Halloween season! Here's what's going on around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's spooky season but we won't be playing any tricks on you! Here's a look at the ghostly activities you can see around Middle Tennessee this month!



Family-Friendly Fun

Spooky Ghoul Fest - All ages

Karaoke? Tunnel of Terror? A spooky parade?? Head on down to Vinyl Tap on October 21 to take part in this spooky adventure. Enjoy all of the Halloween fun from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.!

All Hallows East - All ages

Head on over to East Nashville to celebrate the season! On Saturday, October 28 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees can enjoy costume contests, a silent disco, live music and food! The festival will take place in the Five Points Area. There are free options as well as more advanced passesthat range from $15 to $65.

Goblins and Giggles - All ages

Through Sunday, October 29, you can head on down to Gaylord Opryland to take part in all of their festive fun! You can head on the self-guided tour at the Boo-tanical garden, enjoy spooky animal encounters or meet up with Spookley the Square Pumpkin! These are just a few of the things you can enjoy! Find the spot for you here.

Boo at the Zoo - All ages

Get a festive feel of Halloween while strolling through pumpkin patches or take a ride on the scary-go-round carousel! There will be 10 trick or treat stations and a souvenir bag for kids from age 2 to 12. Tickets: Fridays through Sundays: $21 for everyone ages 2+, Mondays through Thursdays: $18 for everyone ages 2+. Children under 2 are always free.

It's recommended to purchase in advance due to limited parking.

Hocus Pocus in Concert at The Schermerhorn Symphony Center

On October 14 and 15 watch Hocus Pocus in concert, live to film with the Nashville Symphony.

Halloween Pooch Party - All ages

Bring those costumed pups to Cheekwood for plenty of fun! There will be food trucks, vendors for the dogs, costume contests and more! Ticket information can be found here.

El Día de los Muertos - All ages

Return to Cheekwood on October 28 & October 29 to celebrate the Day of the Dead. The festival includes traditional music and authentic cuisine!

Pumpkinfest - All ages

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 38th Annual PumpkinFest returns on Saturday, October 28 and stretches along Main Street in downtown Franklin! You can enjoy food, drinks, children’s activities, live music and more!

Trunk or Treat's

Trunk or Treat & Movie in the Park @ Bowie Nature Park

Address: Bowie Nature Park: 7211 Bowie Lake Rd, Fairview, TN

Date/Time: Saturday, October 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hendorsonville Church of Christ

Address: East Parking Lot (Imperial Square : 107 Rockland Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Date/Time: October 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilson County Public Safety Trunk-or-Treat @ Breedens Orchard

Address: Breeden's Orchard 631 Beckwith Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trick or Treat @ Honeysuckle Hill

Address: Honeysuckle Hill Farm: 1765 Martins Chapel Church Rd, Springfield, TN

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Address: Hermitage Presbyterian Church: 421 Highland View Dr, Hermitage, TN

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Belle Meade Historic Site

Address: Belle Meade Historic Site 110 Leake Avenue, Nashville

Date/Time: Sunday, October 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

White House First Baptist Church

Address: White House First Baptist Church: 2800 US-31W, White House, TN

Date/Time: Sunday, October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Drakes Creek Park

Address: 120 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Date/Time: Monday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plaza Mariachi

Address: Plaza Mariachi Outdoor Entertainment: 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gallatin City Square

Address: Downtown Gallatin Square

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Age-Restricted Events

Demons on Demonbreun - 21 and over

Tin Roof is celebrating the 14th anniversary of Demons on Demonbreun. Starting off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, attendees can listen to live music and participate in a costume contest! Who knows, you may walk away with a $500 cash prize! Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door.

Nashville Tequila Festival - 21 and over

It's a spirited evening for everyone to enjoy! On Friday, October 27, attendees can enjoy 50+ types of tequila and mezcal, a dance party, food and more! General admission ($49) gives you access to 15 tequila samples and access to activities like sugar skull face painting, costume contests the photo booth, etc.

Halloween Silent Disco - 21 and over

Dance the night away to some spooky tunes at Hi-Wire Brewing Nashville at Friday, October 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10-15.

Strut Nashville: Halloween Edition Tea Dance - 21 and over

On Saturday, October 28 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Flamingo Cocktail Club, you can enjoy DJs and a pop-up shop ! Tickets range from $25 to $40.

Fright Fest - 14 and over

Head on downtown to Rocketown on Saturday, October 28 for costume contests and plenty of giveaways to enjoy! The event begins at 8 p.m., with VIP getting in half an hour early. Tickets range from $20 to $25.

Nightmare On Church Street - 21 and over

Bring on the scary on October 28! You can enjoy all the Halloween fun at 1900 Church Street with plenty of drinks and costumes! Tickets range from $10 to $500.

Nashville Halloweekend Bar Crawl - 21 and over

On October 21, 27 and 28, you can drink and party with all of the ghosts and ghouls of Nashville. Tickets range from $9.99 to $19.99 and can get you not only entry into all of the venues, but discounts on food and drinks, a costume contest and an exclusive after party, just to name a few!

Trick or Drink - 21 and over

It's a Halloween Bar Crawl right on Broadway! From 6 to 10 p.m. on October 27 and 28. Tickets are $20.

Halloween Weekend Bar Crawl presented by Crawl With Us - 21 and over

There's two days full of bar crawl adventures! On October 27 and 28, you can get exclusive drink specials, a costume contest and more!﻿ You can earn two free tickets just by inviting your Facebook friends to the event.

Nashville Halloween Bar Crawl - 21 and over

Kick off the bar crawl on Saturday, October 28 at The Dogwood Nashville as we head to a number of different Midtown venues. Tickets range from $9.99 to $24.99.

Ghost Tours at The Hermitage - 12 and over

Voyage throught the Hermitage mansion and to Andrew Jackson's tomb while listening to spooky stories! Additional info can be found here.

Haunted Spaces

Dead Land Haunted Woods:

Open Friday & Saturdays, September 22 – October 28, 7 p.m. – midnight, and Halloween 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

All tickets are sold at the door

Nashville Nightmare

Open select nights through November 4th

Haunted Soiree

Select dates from October 6th through the 31st

Devils Dungeon

Open select nights through November 4th.

Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods

Runs from September 29 and every Friday and Saturday night in October, plus Halloween. Scaring runs from 7 p.m. til 11 p.m.

Tickets: $35.00 per person for all three attractions.



Millers Thrillers -Zombie Hayride and Haunted Woods

Open through Halloween with special dates on the October 14th, 21st, 28th and 31st.

Bloody Acres Haunted Woods

Open Friday and Saturdays in September & October: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sundays in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. They will also be open weekdays the last week before Halloween, October 23rd thru October 31st.

This is a cash only venue.