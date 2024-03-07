It's time to recognize women who work in the construction field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March is Women's History Month, and we like to highlight all of the women making waves and breaking glass ceilings.

This week is specifically dedicated to recognize women in a field where they are severely underrepresented – construction.

Only 10.9 percent of women make up the construction work force according to the National Association of Women in Construction.

Tamsen Kirby, a pre-construction manager for a company called Skanska, which has built well known buildings in Nashville such as the JW Marriott Hotel and Fifth and Broadway.

Skanska's workforce is 40 percent women, something very rare for a construction company. Kirby said the company makes a point to develop mentorships for younger women new in construction with women who have been in the industry for years.

Kirby herself has been in construction for 18 years and says women can find any job that fits them whether it is more hands on like an electrician or another skilled trade, or project management.

This week the Nashville chapter of the NAWIC is hosting a job site tour and luncheon at a construction site on Peabody street Thursday, and a virtual women's health event with the American Heart Association Friday.

Kirby wants to encourage women to know their skills are valuable and needed in the industry.

"Women bring some different perspectives in. Different creative perspectives. Different intelligence. The way we look at things sometimes can be different. And so honing in on those strengths that women have naturally and taking them to the next level, really will help the industry continue growing," said Kirby.

Skanska is celebrating its female employees with free lunches and a webinar on fostering growth through mentorship.