'It's very very quiet here right now' Residents express concern after random shooting at Gallatin park

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting in the middle of the afternoon at a popular Gallatin park on Wednesday evening ended with the shooter turning the gun on himself, and bullets hitting two others.

Gallatin police continue to investigate the shooting at Lock 4 Park where, usually in the afternoons, there are people all around. That wasn't the case on Thursday, one day after Gallatin Police said Quantez Parks was telling people in the park he needed medical help.

"It's very very quiet here right now," said Jerome Gayle, a resident who visits the parks several times a day. "No one is here right now. People are normally here, lots."

When two people came to his aid, Parks shot them. He then shot at two others riding their bikes, then shot and killed himself.

Police say this was a random shooting -- something that parkgoers say is the most concerning.

"A random act, if confirmed, would have a lot of people scared here," said Gayle.

Gallatin Police say Parks had been suffering personal issues lately, but Gayle says he'd like to see security at the park.