Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash sees record breaking attendance.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash saw tens of thousands of people come out to ring in 2023.

This year it set a record beating out 2019, which held the previous record.

According to a statement from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, the estimated total for this year was 210,000 attendees at midnight. This number comes from Metro Nashville Police and event officials.

The previous record was a little more than 200,000.

The first city-sponsored event was back in 2009 where they saw about 15,000 people in attendance.