Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse Donates Money To Family Of Fallen Firefighter

9:40 PM, Mar 4, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville restaurant has been raising money to help the family of a fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter.

One hundred percent of the sales at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse Sunday night were set to go directly to Jason Dickey's family.

Restaurant representatives said they’re also matching each donation.

Dickey was killed in February when the roof of a burning house collapsed on him.

Managers said it's the least they can do to help bring some financial assistance to his grieving family.

“It’s a tragic event, but they are going through a lot,” said Dillon Ruby, executive manager at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse. “You want to be able to help, so it means a lot to us to have all these guests come out. We are sold out tonight.”

The restaurant's locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Louisville also participated in the fundraiser.

Money was also raised for two Ohio police officers killed while on the job.

