'Joe Clyde Daniels Act' would bring harsher punishments for hiding a body

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been nearly four years since Joe Clyde Daniels went missing from his Dickson County home.

Many people are still holding onto hope that his remains will be found.

State Rep. Michael Curcio of Dickson County wants to make sure Joe Clyde's father is never eligible for parole unless he tells investigators the location of his son's body.

Curcio is sponsoring the "Joe Clyde Daniels Act," which passed through a committee hearing on Wednesday.

He said he is very attached to the case - in fact, his wife was a teacher and his children were students with Joe Clyde at Centennial Elementary School.

FILE Joe Clyde Daniels

Last summer, a jury found Joseph Daniels guilty of felony murder and second-degree murder in the death of his son, Joe Clyde. Daniels was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 51 years.

Curcio said parole needs to be reserved for people who can someday be redeemed, with a lot of work. He doesn’t think that’s what’s happened in this case.

If enacted, the "Joe Clyde Daniels Act" says parole boards will take into consideration whether or not an inmate refused to reveal the location of remains.

"We believe this passes constitutional muster because parole is a privilege and not a right," said Curcio.

"It is something the parole board considers; it's not something that is guaranteed. So, we believe this is something we can do, as it’s unfortunate that young man's father refuses even to this day to give up the location of the body," Curcio said.

Curcio has been applauded by lawmakers for trying to bring about some sort of change in response to this tragic case.