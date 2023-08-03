Joe Clyde Daniels' family renews efforts searching for answers

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a renewed effort to learn what exactly happened to Joe Clyde Daniels. The little boy who disappeared in 2018 would have turned eleven this week.

Yes, his father is convicted of murder.

Still, the boy's body has never been found, and family members are still seeking answers.

Joe Clyde Daniels was only five when he disappeared from his Dickson County home. There was very little physical evidence, still there was a trial and conviction.

But questions remain for one simple reason: Joe Clyde's body has never been found.

"As to the charge of first-degree murder in the felony crime how does the jury find?"

Two years ago a jury convicted Joseph Daniels of killing his son. Daniels is now serving fifty-one years in prison.

But to this day Daniel's mother refuses to believe her son killed her grandson Joe Clyde because the child's remain have never been found ...

"I know they didn't find them because he's not dead," said April Collins. She maintains her son's confession which he recanted was coerced.

And now Collins and other family members hold out hope that perhaps Joe Clyde was abducted and is somewhere still alive. And if not, they simply want to locate the child's body so he can be given a proper burial.

To that end, they recently started a media campaign asking the public for tips or new leads.

"Every place we can put it out. If you can put it out do it. I want him found. I want him home," said Collins.

They have started posting fliers in public places and on social media sharing the hotline for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with Joe Clyde's photo.

He would have just turned eleven. The family is still seeking answers,

"I just want him back. I want him back home. I want to know where he's at."

Prosecutors say the jury properly convicted Joe Clyde's father of murder and say the investigation never found any evidence of an abduction.

But in the absence of a body, the family will always wonder.

Joseph Daniels is currently appealing his conviction.