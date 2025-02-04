Johnny Cash Museum seeks third win in a row for best music museum in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They’ve been crowned the best music museum in the country two years in a row, but third times the charm for this Nashville gem.

The Johnny Cash Museum in Downtown Nashville is a tribute to the Man in Black and is filled with keepsakes from his storied career.

The walls are lined with history dating back to his early start in Memphis, all the way through his award-winning career with breakout songs written in Nashville.

It’s just one part of why Angela Daeger, senior executive vice president of Icon Entertainment and Hospitality, says this museum is one of a kind.

“This museum was created by Bill Miller and his wife Shannon. Bill was a close personal friend of Johnny’s for over 30 years. So, you’re seeing the things you would expect like clips from a concert, amazing instruments, things he wore on his shows, but you’re also seeing personal items like the marbles he played with as a child and his personal bible. To me, that’s the stuff that really sets this place apart,” Daeger said.

Just click here for the link to USA Today’s Reader’s Choice list of 2025 and vote for the Johnny Cash Museum.

You can vote once per day until polls close on Monday, February 10 at noon ET.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, February 19.

Also, if you’re in Nashville, don’t forget to visit the Johnny Cash Museum for yourself.