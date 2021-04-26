Watch
Johnson & Johnson gets green light to be administered again, Metro resume offering vaccine Tuesday

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 17:56:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was paused after 15 women developed blood clots after getting the vaccine - three were fatal.

But now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration has lifted that pause, calling the shot safe and effective for most people.

Experts say things like birth control pills and cigarettes are more likely to cause clots than the shot.

Health officials determined the risk of developing a clot is 7 in 1 million for women between 18 and 49. For those over 50, the risk is one in a million.

Going forward, Brian Todd with the Metro Public Health Department said those administering the J&J shot will now provide a warning about rare blood clots.

"If you think about this time last year only thing we had to protect our most vulnerable was to shut things down, wear a mask, stay socially distant. Much like the flu season well, now we have an option," said Todd.

If you're located in Davidson County and still uncomfortable with taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can choose to get the Pfizer shot instead. Music City Center is accepting walk-ins currently.

So far, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not been shown to cause this rare clotting disorder.

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can visit covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org to schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider.

