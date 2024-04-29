Watch Now
Join Carrie Sharp on Saturday at the annual Ducky Derby as they raise funds for the Wilson County Help Center

Wilson County celebrates 5th annual 'Ducky Derby'
Quan McWil
At least 4,000 ducks were purchased for $10 each at this year's 'Ducky Derby' to raise money for the Wilson County Community Help Center.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 13:15:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend thoroughbreds will take to the track in the Kentucky Derby, but closer to home Carrie Sharp will emcee a derby of a different kind!

The Wilson County Help Center is hosting its annual fundraiser the "Ducky Derby."

Event tickets are $100 which includes dinner from Sammy Bs Catering, entertainment by Double Take Band, four open bars, a silent and live auction.

You can purchase a duck for just $10 for a chance at the top raffle of $2,000, 2nd place - $1,000 and 3rd place - $500.

The Wilson County Help Center assists people with food, clothing, utility payments, prescriptions and more.

To find out more about the fundraiser, click here.


