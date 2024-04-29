Join Carrie Sharp on Saturday at the annual Ducky Derby as they raise funds for the Wilson County Help Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend thoroughbreds will take to the track in the Kentucky Derby, but closer to home Carrie Sharp will emcee a derby of a different kind!

The Wilson County Help Center is hosting its annual fundraiser the "Ducky Derby."

Event tickets are $100 which includes dinner from Sammy Bs Catering, entertainment by Double Take Band, four open bars, a silent and live auction.

You can purchase a duck for just $10 for a chance at the top raffle of $2,000, 2nd place - $1,000 and 3rd place - $500.

The Wilson County Help Center assists people with food, clothing, utility payments, prescriptions and more.

To find out more about the fundraiser, click here.