Join Carrie Sharp on Saturday at the annual Ducky Derby as they raise funds for the Wilson County Help Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend thoroughbreds will take to the track in the Kentucky Derby, but closer to home Carrie Sharp will emcee a derby of a different kind!
The Wilson County Help Center is hosting its annual fundraiser the "Ducky Derby."
Event tickets are $100 which includes dinner from Sammy Bs Catering, entertainment by Double Take Band, four open bars, a silent and live auction.
You can purchase a duck for just $10 for a chance at the top raffle of $2,000, 2nd place - $1,000 and 3rd place - $500.
The Wilson County Help Center assists people with food, clothing, utility payments, prescriptions and more.
To find out more about the fundraiser, click here.
Rhori recommends:
“Here’s another example of a small non-profit doing so much good in our community! Forrest Sanders highlights the group Friends Life Community, which provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to express themselves through art. In this case, original stage performances! Registered drama therapist Sarah Edwards guides the performers, including Mary Margaret, as they express themselves through written words and dance movements. The original show is touring and have a date set this September at TPAC!”
-Rhori Johnston