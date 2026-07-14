Judge blocks Tennessee from reporting sick kids to immigration authorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Davidson County judge has temporarily blocked Tennessee health officials from reporting identifying information about certain children enrolled in the Children’s Special Services (CSS) program to immigration enforcement.

The agreed injunction comes after three Nashville doctors sued the Tennessee Department of Health, arguing the new reporting requirement could interrupt critical care for immigrant children with severe disabilities and chronic illnesses.

Under the order, the department must restore the program status of affected children who were enrolled as of June 1 and disregard requests made to remove them from CSS. The state must also continue annual recertification for children who received the June 1 warning letter without considering their immigration status.

Children’s Special Services has provided specialized care for Tennessee children with severe disabilities and chronic illnesses for more than 50 years. In June, the health department notified certain families that continuing to receive services could result in their information being shared with immigration authorities under a new state law.

The move prompted widespread concern among health care providers, who warned that fear of immigration enforcement could cause families to forgo medically necessary treatment.

"This agreement provides vital protections for families who should never have been forced to choose between their child's healthcare and the fear of immigration enforcement," said Michele Johnson, Executive Director of the Tennessee Justice Center. "Children with complex medical needs deserve uninterrupted access to care. We are pleased that these parents can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their children will be safe while this case moves forward."

NewsChannel 5 previously spoke with the family of 10-year-old Walter, who has spina bifida. His mother said his July surgery was canceled after the family left CSS out of fear that their information would be reported.

About 400 immigrant children across Tennessee receive care through the program.

The order will remain in effect until the court says otherwise. The state did not admit wrongdoing by agreeing to it, and the case is paused while the department considers a separate petition filed by the doctors.