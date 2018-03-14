Judge Decides Mayor Election Date Will Be August 2
4:37 PM, Mar 14, 2018
23 mins ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Chancellor Claudia Bonneyman of the Davidson County Chancery Court decided what to do with the election date to replace former Mayor Megan Barry. Her decision answered the question of whether the election will be held in May or August.
After hearing about an hour of arguments Wednesday afternoon from both sides in a lawsuit filed Monday, Bonneyman made her decision a few hours later saying the election will be held in August.
On Friday, The Davidson County Election Commission set the Election Day to replace Mayor Barry for August 2, but the group was sued on Monday by mayoral candidate and NAACP Nashville President Ludye Wallace, arguing that both the Metro Charter and Tennessee State Law say the election should be held in May.
The Metro Charter says that a special election must be held to fill a vacancy in the mayor’s office, unless the vacancy happens within one year of a regularly-scheduled general Metropolitan election, in which case the Mayoral question can be added to that election.
The disagreement surrounded the legal meaning of the term “General Metropolitan Election.”
Wallace’s attorneys argued that “General Metropolitan Elections” only occur once every four years, during the regularly-scheduled mayoral elections. The next one of those has been scheduled for August 2019. Under that interpretation, a special election would need to be held in May, since August 2019 is more than a year after Mayor Barry resigned.
But attorneys for Metro’s legal department argued that the upcoming August 2018 General Election also qualifies as a “general Metropolitan election,” saying that the term is not exclusive to the regular Mayoral election held every four years. Under that interpretation, the mayoral election question would be added to the ballot this August.
Chancellor Bonneyman said court rulings have interpreted the broader definition of "General Metropolitan Election," meaning more than just those that contain the mayoral election every four years, giving her guidance that led to her decision to keep the election on August 2.