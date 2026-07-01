Judge extends order blocking Tenn. reporting sick children to immigration authorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Davidson County judge has extended a temporary restraining order blocking Tennessee from implementing a policy requiring certain immigrant children enrolled in the Children's Special Services (CSS) program to be reported to immigration authorities.

The order means protections for families enrolled in the program will remain in place while the parties work toward an agreement on a temporary injunction.

A hearing that had been scheduled for July 2 has been postponed and has not yet been rescheduled. The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until the court either approves an agreement between the parties or rules on the request for a temporary injunction.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by three Nashville physicians, who argue the Tennessee Department of Health's policy violates state and federal law and could disrupt care for medically fragile children.

NewsChannel 5 previously reported that families received letters telling them they would be reported to state immigration officials if they remained enrolled in the CSS program after June 30. Advocates say about 400 immigrant children across Tennessee rely on the decades-old program, which helps children with serious medical conditions who have no other access to care.

The Tennessee Justice Center, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the physicians, has argued that interruptions in treatment could put children with conditions such as cancer, congenital heart disease and severe seizure disorders at risk.