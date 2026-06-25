Judge temporarily blocks Tenn. policy forcing families to choose lifesaving care for kids or risk deportation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee judge has temporarily blocked the state from sharing information about families enrolled in a federally funded medical program with immigration authorities while a legal challenge moves forward.

The temporary order comes one day after the Tennessee Justice Center filed a lawsuit on behalf of three Nashville physicians seeking to stop a new Tennessee Department of Health rule that was set to take effect July 1.

The lawsuit challenges a policy requiring the department to report children receiving care through the Children's Special Services (CSS) program who are suspected of lacking legal immigration status to federal immigration authorities.

According to the Tennessee Justice Center, about 400 immigrant children across the state receive care through the federally funded program, which provides specialized medical services for children with severe disabilities and complex medical conditions.

The physicians argue the policy could force families to leave the program, disrupting treatment for children with life-threatening conditions such as congenital heart disease, leukemia and severe seizure disorders.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Chancery Court temporarily barred the Tennessee Department of Health from sharing information about people receiving CSS services with immigration authorities.

The temporary order will remain in place until at least July 2, when a judge is expected to consider whether the block should continue while the lawsuit proceeds.

The Tennessee Justice Center said families currently enrolled in the Children's Special Services program, or considering applying, do not need to leave the program at this time and should wait for the court's decision next week.