Watch
News

Actions

Judge to weigh in on Metro charter amendment

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WTVF
Nashville City Hall
Metro courthouse city hall
Posted at 10:38 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 23:38:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vote by the Davidson County Election Commission Thursday night requires a judge to decide whether or not voters can weigh in on a proposal that changes Metro's charter.

The proposal was brought forth by the group 4GoodGovernment - the same group that just successfully put the Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act on a July ballot (NTPA).

The NTPA would limit how much the city's tax rate could go up each year. The amendment would revert property tax rates back to FY 2019-2020 thus making it easier to recall elected officials and make it harder to give away Metro property.

It also would revert any professional sports stadiums back to taxpayers if a team leaves town or does not play in its venue for 24 months.

It's unclear when the judge will make a decision on whether this goes on a ballot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast