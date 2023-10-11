Jury to decide on remaining charges of former Williamson County Sheriff's deputy for role in Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday morning, a jury will continue deliberations in the case against a former Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy accused in the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The big decision the jury will decide is whether Ronald McAbee was helping or hurting Capitol Police and their efforts to push back the crowd.

McABee did already accept a plea deal for assaulting one officer. Body camera footage shows McABee throwing a punch at one officer who pushed against him at the Capitol entrance.

It also shows him on top of another officer who had fallen. McABee claims he was trying to shield that officer from protesters.

Later he is also seen attempting CPR on a fallen protester, who Capitol police eventually drag inside. That protester died from her injuries.

McABee did not accept a deal for 5 other charges including a second felony assault charge, disorderly conduct, and several other misdemeanors.

The prosecution argues he was dressed ready for violence because he was wearing his Sheriff's vest and silver spiked gloves. In the video he also has a baton.

Wednesday the jury will decide on his remaining charges. The assault charge alone could put him in prison for up to 8 years.

McABee has been in custody since his arrest.