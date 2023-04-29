Justice Delayed: Family of homicide victim keep waiting for trial 5 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Juan Adams has been waiting 1,657 days for justice.

"Still, no trial, no conviction, no sentencing, no anything," he said.

On October 14, 2018, Metro Police say his son Brandon Adams was shot near the McGavock High School parking lot. He was taken to the hospital but died.

Two months later, police arrested then, 16-year-old Timothy Frazier and charged him with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated robbery.

"It's no way any parents son should be murdered, 5 years later we have the person who commited the crime in our hands and we haven't sentenced a person. That's just not justice to me," Adams said.

For Adams, justice has been immensely delayed.

"We've tried to be patient as parents. Everyone says trust the system, trust the system, but we've been doing that. His family in Louisiana we've been doing that. The community, we've been doing that. How long are we going to have to wait," he said.

At one point, Frazier, was released on bond. He was re-arrested last year when police said he was found holding an A-R style riffle and believed to be involved in gun and drug transactions.

"We have somebody who is repeatedly committing this type of behavior, something has to be done, because that could be somebody else's child. It's not just my child, we are out here fighting for other people's youth, for other people's kids," Adams said.

Brandon, known as B-Don, to his friends and family was a standout basketball player.

His parents now keep his memory alive through the Forever Don Foundation and work to keep other children away from violence.

"We're still out here trying to be mentors, and role models, and I have to go to that school at least three or four times a week. I park in that same parking lot that my son was murdered in," he said.

B-Don would have turned 23 this week. Adams said he'll keep honoring his life and working to get the gift of closure.