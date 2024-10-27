Justice for Justin: A grieving mother doesn't want you to forget about her late son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving mother wants you to remember her 16-year-old son Justin Robinson, who was shot and killed in June.

We told you back then how two groups of teenagers got in a fight at the park outside the Madison Community Center.

Police say they believe Justin and his friend were walking away from the argument when shots were fired. They say that's when Justin's friend started shooting back. Justin was hit in the back and later died at the hospital.

"It's like a life you lose. It's like I'm a different person now," said Justin's mother Shontel Jenkins. "Instead of a birthday party, we planned a funeral."

Days from turning 17, Justin was full of life. About to be a high school senior, Shontel says he wanted to go into the military to help people.

"I called Justin my joy," she smiled. "You know when you need a muse, you feel down, when you feel bad...when he's around, you're never going to be down and not laughing."

Months later, Justin's mother worries his case was overlooked.

"I feel like everybody looks at him like just another black man, victim to gun violence," she said.

While police say they're still looking for answers, Shontel pleads for the people who were there to speak up.

"Say anything, anything," she said. "Having closure, it would just begin a chapter of healing for me."

Metro Police say the investigation is still going on. They're looking for three people they believe were there in the park and might be able to answer questions.

If you know them, or have anything to share, call police. There could be a cash reward.

