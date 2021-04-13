Juvenile killed, others injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting in North Nashville Monday evening killed a juvenile girl and injured three others: a juvenile and two adults.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Monday at 25th Avenue North and Dowlan Street.

Officials told NewsChannel 5 that all victims were driven to the hospital before officers arrived to the scene. They say several people likely witnessed the shooting but no one is talking to the police.

Neighbors tell us a large group was holding a memorial for Cleveland Shaw, a man who was recently killed in a shooting on Clarksville Pike when vehicles pulled up to the event and started shooting at the crowd.

This is a developing story we have a crew at the scene and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.