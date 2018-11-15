Kirby Wallace moved to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Accused killer Kirby Wallace has been moved to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison in Nashville.
Wallace was a fugitive on the run who terrified communities in Stewart and Montgomery counties for nearly two weeks before he was finally caught in early October.
Initially, he was held in the Stewart County Jail but for security reasons, he was moved to the state's prison in Morgan County.
His attorneys complained that Morgan County was too far to drive to conveniently meet with their client. Riverbend is much closer in proximity, and is also very secure.
Wallace's case is in the hands of the grand jury. He's expected to be indicted by early next year.
