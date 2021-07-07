Krystal Daniels to stand trial in Joe Clyde Daniels case

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial of one of Joe Clyde Daniels' parents has already concluded, leaving one more trial to go.

It was only last month that Joe Clyde's father Joseph was convicted of felony murder at trial. The boy's father will now spend the rest of his life behind bars. But, remember both parents were charged in the case.

The big question now is what happens next with Joe Clyde's mother Krystal?

Her son, 5-year-old Joe Clyde, disappeared from their Dickson County home more than three years ago, and his body has never been found. Authorities continue to look for the little boy's body.

Krystal's fate has been unclear until now as it looks like she will stand trial. She's charged with aggravated child neglect, accused of failing to protect her son while his father beat him to death.

Early on, the parents had pointed fingers.

"Some of the strongest evidence the state has are statements that each of them have made about the other," said NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

Krystal had told the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation she saw her husband standing over Joe Clyde beating him the night the child disappeared. But she later took that back and did not testify against Joseph at his trial.

"No, there's you know, there's such a thing as a false confession and, I mean, I, you know, I regret every bit of what I said," said Krystal in an interview two years ago.

Leonardo says, "It's a real mess when you start changing her story like that."

Some believe Krystal - along with her husband - knows the location of Joe Clyde's body, though she's denied it.

"I'm with the public. You know, I want to know where he's at and if he's OK. Or if Joseph actually did anything to him," Krystal said.

A gag order remains in place for Krystal's case. But, it's no secret authorities believe she's a liar, just like Joseph. While she may have changed her story to protect her husband, he now could be subpoenaed to testify again her.

Remember, Krystal has taken steps to divorce Joseph and they are no longer a unified front.

NewsChannel 5 has learned Krystal will indeed stand trial unless she simply pleads guilty to the full criminal charge - which is not likely.

She won't be able to count on a plea deal either. The district attorney can't comment because of the gag order, but from the beginning, the prosecutors made it clear they would never consider any plea deal for Joseph or Krystal unless they would lead them to Joe Clyde's body.

Krystal Daniels remains locked up in the Dickson County jail. Her trial could happen before the end of the year and if convicted faces up to 25 years in prison.