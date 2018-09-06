Ky. Sheriff Convinced Large Predator Killed Animals

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. - The Monroe County sheriff in Kentucky says he’s convinced that a large predator is behind the killing of several animals in the area, in spite of what the state has publicly said.

Sheriff Dale Ford issued an alert after three miniature horses, a husky and a pit bull were all found dead in the Bill Butler Spur area.

The animals were found with their throats torn open. Ford said there's no question it was a predator – possibly a large cat spotted in Monroe County in recent weeks.

However, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife told reporter Nick Beres they’d ruled out an animal attack. They said the neck wounds to the horses were likely caused by a sharp cutting instrument, not a tooth or claw that would have produced a more jagged edge.

As of Thursday morning, Sheriff Ford continues to warn residents to be on alert for a predator still at large.

