La Vergne's Young Men of Distinction honor moms for Mother's Day

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mother's Day has come and gone for this year, but there's just one more story we had to share. We've told you about the Young Men of Distinction program at La Vergne Middle School.

The focus of the program is to teach these young men about leadership, responsibility, respect and responsibility.

"It has a special place in someone else's heart when they feel appreciated as well," said eighth grader Chukwudi Obi.

So with Mother's Day being on a Sunday, these students still made it a priority to honor their mother's in a special way on Monday.

"That love between you and your mom -- it's a bond that does not break," said Dr. Andres Rischer, the program's leader.

Students stood up, escorted their mothers, pulled the chair out, opened doors and even served them lunch. These young men even wrote letters to their moms, which they shared with them in-person.

"You're willing to love me even when I wronged you," one student told his mother.

"Listening to these young men tell their stories to us — it brought tears to all of our eyes," said one mother.

